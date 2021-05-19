Neosho City Council approves bill to help school district

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council is making it easier for the school district to upgrade its facilities.

The city council will be giving the Neosho School District a discount on building permits.

Thursday night, the Neosho City Council approved Council Bill 2021-58.

It gives the Neosho School District a 50% off waiver for buidling permits.

The district will pay half of the $5 fee.

It will help the Neosho School District with upcoming projects like the FEMA storm shelters being put in four schools. And the performing arts center that is being added to the high school.