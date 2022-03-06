NEOSHO, Mo. — The community gathered this morning in Neosho to celebrate America while offering support to Ukraine.



The Hilldale Baptist Church congregation held a Rally for America.



Members sang patriotic anthems, read quotes from key figures of American history and spoke about their own pride in the country.



The idea came together during Pastor Dr. Phillip McClendon’s time in the Freedom Convoy.



He was inspired by the patriotic spirit and wanted to bring it back to the community.



Within four days the rally came together.



“I have such hope in America and the goodness of the heart of the American people, and I watch the respect for the flag and the country and what we want to do for our kids and our grandkids is totally amazing,” says Dr. Phillip McClendon.



“When you’re in the battle of politics and as messy as it is, sometimes you feel alone, but it’s always good when you see that people are engaged, that people are paying attention to what’s happening not only in our state but even on the world scene with foreign affairs, and when they are engaged, that’s when we have the best government that we can have, because it’s about we the people and so it’s always encouraging to me,” says Rep. Ben Baker, (R) – Missouri District 160.



The congregation took time to send its support to Ukraine.



They were joined by Liliya Moos who is from Ukraine.



She spoke about the current struggle many of her loved ones are going through in Ukraine.