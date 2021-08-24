Neosho Chamber of Commerce hosts end of summer scavenger hunt

NEOSHO, Mo. — With summer nearing an end, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce has an activity for residents to enjoy.

It’s hosting an “End of Summer Scavenger Hunt” — and it’s offering the fun on the chamber’s “Experience Neosho” app.

People are able to look for landmarks across the city — and, while doing so, learn more about their community and its history.

“We know a lot of people are feeling the end of summer blues with back to school, and we just wanted a way to bring people into our community and see the sites of Neosho,” said Bailey Paullus – Neosho Area Chamber Of Commerce Special Events and Program Coordinator.

The scavenger hunt runs through September.