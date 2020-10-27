Neosho Chamber Halloween Masquerade Treat Parade

NEOSHO, Mo. — Local businesses are coming together to make sure children in the area can still go trick or treating.

The Neosho Chamber of Commerce just announced their Halloween Masquerade Treat Parade.

This Friday kids will be able to trick or treat at local businesses throughout the town. The parade will last from one to four p.m. and 41 stores will be participating in the event. Weather permitting, businesses will set up outside and each piece of candy will be individually wrapped and handed out to children.

A list of full details and businesses participating can be found by clicking here.