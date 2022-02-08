NEOSHO, Mo. — An epic event took place earlier this evening in Neosho.

The event involved the Neosho Chamber’s EPIC program.

It stands for “Engaging Professionals, Inspiring Change.” Tonight’s kick-off at Indian Springs Brewing Company on the Neosho Square introduced business professionals, 40 and under, to the program and, in some cases, each other.

“Really, with this age group, we’re trying to foster a sense of community and belonging within our area, and so that’s why it’s so important, we want them to stay here and to feel a sense of pride for our area,” said Bailey Paullus, Neosho Chamber.

The Chamber launched EPIC in January of 2020.