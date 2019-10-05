Neosho Chamber announces exciting news on Friday

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce shared some exciting news about the organization Friday morning.

The chamber announced its expansion of 500 members at Twin Oaks Custom Cabinets.

Director of Communication and Membership Development Ashley Siler spoke to Neosho business reprensentatives and chamber members about this development.

Siler also said the chamber’s social media reaches more than 100,000 people a month and the organization will be launching a young proessionals group called “Epic” in 2020.

Guests at the event included Neosho Mayor William J.P. Doubek and Newton County District 1 Commissioner Alan Cook.