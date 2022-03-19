NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho business owners are connecting with the community.

Today was the last day of the “2022 Sho-Me Business Expo” hosted by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.

The last two years the chamber held the expo virtually because of the pandemic.

More than 70 businesses and organizations showed up for the two day expo.

“One really good thing our businesses are able to collect a lot of leads. They are able to follow up with community members and potential customers in the future and just touch base with them and help with their services around town,” said Ashley Siler, Director of Operations for the Neosho area chamber of commerce.

The expo also had free giveaways and prizes throughout the day.