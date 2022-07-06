NEOSHO, Mo. — An area business is helping to make sure kids in the foster system start the new school year with a new pair of shoes, socks, and a backpack.

For the second year in a row, Shoe Sensation in Neosho is serving as a collection site for people to drop off those items for students in foster care in both Newton and McDonald Counties.

Store Manager Johnna Dillinger says customers who make donations can also receive a 10% discount at the store.

“They can make straight donations. We have a box that we’re accepting donations in. And then also, if they want to send us anything they can do that, or if they need us to stop by a local business we can do that also,” said Johnna Dillinger.

The store will remain a collection site for the items through the end of this month. It’s located on Neosho Boulevard.