NEOSHO, Mo. — Work continues in Neosho on the new bridge over Coler St., leading into Morse Park.

It’s part of a project between the city, the county, and MoDOT. The process is replacing the 60-year-old structure began in April.

Friday morning, workers poured 250-cubic yards of concrete for the bridge deck. The new bridge is 146ft long and 42ft wide. The old one was 40ft long and 22ft wide.

Officials say the project is on schedule and should be finished by the end of the month or early August.