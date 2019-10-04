Neosho Blvd two car crash, injures two

(64850) — About 7:15 PM Thursday evening a two vehicle crash on the Boulevard in Neosho sends two to the hospital. Unrestrained driver and a restrained passenger.

Described by EMS as ‘almost a head on collision’, occupants of one vehicle were transported via ambulance to a Joplin area hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Video from our long-time friend Photog Gregg captures the two vehicles in the middle of the road while fluids are being cleaned and cars are being prepped for towing.

Remember when you see emergency lights slow down and watch for emergency workers on the scene of a crash or incident. Tonight it was the 1000 bk south Neosho Blvd. Neosho Fire Department, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance were present.

In the video catch our #JLNactualradioaudio featuring. © 2018 JOPLIN NEWS FIRST, CC|CREATIVE COMMONS COPYRIGHT