Neosho Arts Council hosts auction for mural fund

The Neosho Arts Council is hoping for community support to revitalize public art.

They are hosting a Silent Night Holiday Art Auction to restore three historic murals while at the same time supporting local artists.

The goal is to raise $40,000 to restore and repair the three murals.

70 percent of each sale goes to the artist while the rest goes directly to the mural fund.

The murals are located at Crowder College. The Newton County Library, and Big Spring Park.

They place to replace tiles, clean the murals, and add plexiglass to further protect the art.

“A lot of people from out of the area have commented how Neosho has done so much in the arts and we’re happy to continue to keep trying to bring more and more art in all of the arts to Neosho and out surrounding areas,” said Jackie Kenny, from the Neosho Arts Council.

If you want to check out the items up for auction, you can do so online.