NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho city leaders are discussing applying for state funding for some water projects. That’s improving everything from drinking water and stormwater to the city wastewater system.

Many of the changes would involve updating aging water lines.

The Neosho City Manager says it’s a common problem.

“And this is nothing that is unique to Neosho. A lot of municipalities and things of that nature, you know, their infrastructure is old, it’s dated. Needs improvements, needs upgrades. And you know, that will just help us forward that,” said David Kennedy, Neosho City Mgr.

Applications for state funds must be submitted within the next five weeks.

Neosho will find out if those are awarded in October.