Neosho Area Job Fair going virtual starting Oct. 5th – Oct. 19th

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Area Job Fair, which is set for Monday, October 5th through Monday, October 19th, has been changed from in-person to virtual.

Job seekers can explore hundreds of available positions from the leading employers in the Neosho area.

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the presenting sponsor, La-Z-Boy Midwest, and Media Sponsor Zimmer Marketing are partnering with area businesses & industries that are looking for employees.

The Neosho Fall Virtual Job Fair is FREE to all job seekers and will be available online 24 hours through the dates listed above.

Job seekers are advised to have resumes ready to be submitted and check back for additional positions as they may be added throughout the fair.

For more information, contact Lauri Lyerla at The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-451-1925 or email: lauri@neoshocc.com