NEO set to begin classes with COVID-19 precautions

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will begin fall classes Monday, August 17 while also taking precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic. NEO released an action plan that outlines what students can expect on campus this fall and ways they may keep themselves and campus safe.

“We’ve been deliberate in creating these guidelines to ensure the safety of our campus community,” said Kyle Stafford, NEO President, in a NEO news release. “We best serve our student population when we can deliver face-to-face classes, and we believe this action plan enables us to return to the classroom, while still taking public health into account.”

Stafford said in the NEO semester plan that the efforts of the college are in line with that of the CDC and Oklahoma state department of health. According to the semester plan, students must wear a face mask or covering when inside public buildings. All students will receive a free, washable cloth mask. Students are also expected to practice social distancing in public areas, following floor markers throughout campus in order to stay six feet apart from others. Large group congregations are discouraged, elevators are to be used with single occupancy, and meetings will be held via Zoom when possible.

The semester plan outlines that students are expected to conduct a daily health assessment before going to campus, which the assessment can be accessed online at NEO.edu/COVID. It further states that in order to protect everyone’s health and safety, students should cover their coughs/sneezes and wash their hands afterward, avoid touching their faces, wash/sanitize their hands regularly, and do not go to campus if you are sick or experience COVID-19 symptoms. NEO also requested that students take “special care” to avoid exposure the last two weeks before classes begin.

Classes for the fall semester will begin face-to-face, according to the semester plan, though classes are offered in one of three formats. These formats include face-to-face (with a hyflex option), online, online live, and hybrid. Larger-sized classes will take place in large capacity rooms like auditoriums and in all classrooms faculty are encouraged to implement social distancing measures.

“I believe we do our best work when we are face-to-face and I believe the student population desires that personal instruction,” Stafford said in the NEO semester plan. “However, I also understand the new challenges that we have faced during this time of pandemic.

In the semester plan, Stafford said that in order to keep NEO’s campus safe and healthy it will take the cooperation of all students, staff, and faculty members doing their part and following the projected measures against COVID-19.

According to the NEO website, they are prepared to transition classes as necessary if the situation arises, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “As we re-open campus to students and visitors, the NEW COVID-19 task force will continue to revise and develop plans that comply with federal, state, and local regulations. We encourage everyone to take necessary precautions that will ensure the health and safety of our campus and our community.”