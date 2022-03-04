MIAMI, Okla. — The rodeo teams for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College headed to Manhattan, Kansas last month for the first college rodeo of the spring season and qualified 11 members and took away a women’s team title.

According to a release from the school, Jessi Ishmael placed first in the average in goat tying, and Jaiden Wilmoth, who was first in the average in barrel racing. Bailey Stuva was fourth in barrel racing, and Larissa Byers placed fourth in breakaway roping. With these placements NEO took the women’s team title.

“I am very thankful to be a part of this team,” said Jessie Ishmael. “Everyone has worked so hard this winter and it’s a great feeling to see it pay off.”







For the men, Shane Jenkins placed second in the average in team roping. Cash Tharp and Corey Larsen placed fourth, Trevor Naylor and Wyatt Kanan placed fifth, and Zane Kilgus, Cody Huwa of Oklahoma State, Kyle Thomas and McKade Wickett of Southeastern tied for sixth. The men’s team finished first in the junior college division and third overall.

Kilgus placed fourth in the long go-round in steer wrestling, but unfortunately did not place in the short go-round.