KSNF — NEO A&M honor students are preparing for a 10-day study abroad journey. Their trip will begin Florence, Italy — and conclude in Athens, Greece. 7 students are part of it.

The journey is made possible by a number of generous donors and funding from the “NEO A&M Development Foundation.” It’s been in the works since last year.

It’s also pretty unique — considering study abroad trips aren’t usually the norm for two-year institutions.

“The program itself is not tied to a class on campus. It was just a goal of mine to be able to give students this opportunity to gain perspective and get an idea of what’s going on on the other side of the world,” said Keeley Adams, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Honors Program Director.

The students will leave on May 17th and return on May 27th.