NEO A&M Spirit Squad Headed to National Competition

Miami, Okla. — Friday, February 14, 2020 – The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) co-ed cheer squad and Norse Stars dance team will travel to Anaheim, Cali., to compete at the United Spirit Association Collegiate Championships on Feb. 15-16.

Under the direction of coaches Nita Hanes and Anna Hart, the NEO co-ed cheer squad will compete in the Large Co-Ed 2-Year division, while the Norse Stars will compete in the Hip-Hop 2-Year division.

“We are so incredibly proud of both teams,” said Hanes. “Their hard work and dedication has paid off and they cannot wait to show the world what they are made of.”

“Both of the teams have worked since December to perfect the routines,” added Hart. “It has been over a decade since either team competed and we look forward to bringing that competitive side back to NEO.”

The preliminary round of competition will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, with the teams making the finals competing on Sunday, Feb. 16. In addition to the competition, both teams will have a chance to perform in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland.

To support their trip, the NEO Presidential Partners provided gear bags to the team at a cheer showcase, held on Feb. 11.

To follow the event, visit tv.varisty.com. To find out more information on becoming a member of the NEO spirit program, contact Lisa Severe at lsevere@neo.edu.