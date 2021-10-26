NEO A&M College hosts grand opening of Success Center, Mini County Fair

MIAMI, Ok. – Today, October 26, NEO A&M College held the grand opening of its new Success Center and hosted a Mini County Fair.

The Success Center, located on the first floor of the Library Administration building, serves as a one-stop shop for students. Starting as a vision in 2014, the center combines student services such as tutoring, advising, testing, a peer-mentoring program and so much more.

“Today is really kind of a celebration of the culmination of years of doing research and applying for grant funding and so forth to make this a reality,” said Title III-A Grant Administrator Rachel Lloyd.

Using a grant aimed to focus on mental health, the center is taking a holistic approach to providing easily-accessible aid to students. It was also awarded an early childcare access grant to put students in touch with community resources, such as basic transportation and food.

The center will also offer culturally-aligned programming and elder mentoring, including opportunities like traditional talking circles.

“We have a couple mentors who are affiliated with our American Indian Center for Excellence, so students can sign up specifically to work with them,” said Lloyd.

Currently in Phase One, the center was awarded $225,000 for renovations alone and $125,000 for upgrading technology and adding flexible work stations to student study areas.

Phase Two will begin mid-November, according to Lloyd, and the center will continue to add new technology and furnishings each year.

“We think the Success Center is a great opportunity for students to come together in one place and utilize a lot of campus services. Historically, these services have been split all across campus. We want to create an environment in this space that’s warm and welcoming,” said NEO A&M College President Dr. Kyle Stafford. “We really want them to understand that we do have a support system here in place for them to help them succeed.”

Just outside of the Success Center, the Mini County Fair featured a rock-climbing wall, a mini petting farm, free lunch, live music and more.

