Officials at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College announced Mattie Haynes as a new NEO agriculture instructor and head livestock judging coach.

“The NEO Agriculture Department is so excited to have Mattie Haynes joining us as our livestock judging team coach and instructor,” said Dr. Mary Booth, NEO Agriculture department chair.

“I watched Mattie grow up livestock judging and showing sheep. I know the talent, drive, commitment, and professionalism she has to help coach, instruct and lead young people to achieve their personal best. It is truly an honor to have Mattie as part of our NEO family,” said Dr. Booth.

Haynes is originally from Jay, Oklahoma, and attended NEO from 2018-2020.

While at NEO, she was a member of the Livestock Judging Team, Honors Program, Phi Theta Kappa, named a Top 10 Freshman, served as Student Body Government Vice President, Outstanding Graduate for the School of Agriculture, Honors Program Outstanding Research Award recipient and she was an Academic All-American in Livestock Judging.

​After graduating from NEO, Haynes continued her education at Oklahoma State University, where she double majored in animal science and agribusiness.

While at OSU, she was named a Leader of Excellence in Animal and Food Sciences, Honors College General Honors Award Recipient, Academic All-American in Livestock Judging, member of the 2021 National Champion Livestock Judging Team, member of the Oklahoma Agriculture Leadership Encounter and a member of the Tau Sigma Honor Society.

“I am humbled to return to NEO and give back to the program, department, and college that has blessed me immensely. The NEO Livestock Judging program was built on the tireless efforts, hard work, and a commitment to excellence from many. I am eager to work alongside faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters to ensure that we not only continue the legacy of NEO but work to grow it,” said Haynes.

Haynes began her position on July 5, 2022.