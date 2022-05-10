PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons investigators have began their search for a resident after being tipped off to a neglected dog living on an abandoned lot.

On Monday, an employee with the electric company Evergy called the Parsons Police Department after spotting a tan dog tangled in it’s own cable in the back yard of a house. The caller reported that the dog appeared to be in poor health.

Midus as seen in a Parsons Police Department photo

A Community Service Officer with PPD arrived at the residence in the 3100 block of 30th Dr. shortly after to find the male dog, Midus, (indicated by a dog tag) suffering from neglect to where his ribs were visible from malnourishment. The officer said no food was present in the yard, and only bowls of water which were suspected of only being filled by recent rainfall.

Neighbors told the officer that they had not heard from the property owner in weeks. The grass on the lot was “close to one foot tall.”

The officer noted that as he left the property to make a quick phone call before assisting, Midus howled “because he was afraid of being left alone again.” Midus was soon untangled and brought to Parsons Pet Hospital for treatment.

Formal charges of Animal Cruelty are currently being filed through the court system as the department said they believe to have found the name of the suspected owner.

If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.