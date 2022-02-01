NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office rescued 60 dogs and multiple cats today after serving a search warrant.

The warrant was carried out at 22489 Aspen Road in Newton County Tuesday morning for the seizure of a large amount of neglected dogs at the location. Previously, the sheriff’s office had received a complaint about their lack of care.

Another one of the ~60 dogs found at the house

When authorities arrived they discovered around 60 dogs that were in poor general condition – lacking, shelter, food, and water. The carcasses of several dogs were also found which had been burnt with investigators believing they perished in recent fires at the residence.

Several cats were also rescued.

Some of the dogs have been cared for by Deputies with the NCSO, along with additional help provided by the Joplin Humane Society and the Diamond Fire Department who brought food and water. Some dogs did die following rescue attempts, however.

The Missouri State Humane Society of St. Louis was also present at the scene with workers and equipment for the operation. The animals will be taken to St. Louis for care.

The NCSO and Sheriff Chris Jennings note the proximity of the upcoming winter storm and thank the involved departments for their help and speed in this rescue.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.