Nearly 100 people gather to share their message in Joplin

Joplin, MO- A large crowd gathered at Ewert Park this evening all yelling the same message….”No Justice.” Victor Sly, NAACP President says people need to understand that racism is still alive in 2020 and people need to know. He says they need to come out of the closet and address the elephant in the room and start addressing those questions that have been unanswered for decades.

The event started in Ewert Park and then the group marched to Unity Baptist Church. Everyone raising their voices for change, racial injustice, racism and equality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group has united through facebook on a page called Joplin for Justice.