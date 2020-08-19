Near record-breaking giant walkingstick found at a Neosho home

NEOSHO, Mo. (KOLR) – The Missouri Department of Conservation says the giant walkingstick is the largest insect in North America, well, an unusually long one was found at a home in Neosho.

MDC says the average length for females is around seven inches long. The one found by Jimmy Sexton is a male measuring 9.5 inches long.

MDC shared a picture of the giant insect hanging on some windchimes. In the post, MDC Forest Entomologist Robbie Doerhoff says if there were records to be had, this individual may get the trophy.

MDC says the giant walkingstick is easy to distinguish from the standard walkingstick insects in Missouri, the northern walkingstick.

“Because of its huge size and because the middle and hind legs have spines. Males have a single, large spine on each hind leg. The color can vary from greenish, to tan, to brown, to rusty brown,” the conservation website says.