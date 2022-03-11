JOPLIN, Mo. — With yet another blast of winter, it’s been a busy few weeks for roads crews across the Four States. But you might be surprised to find out who’s been driving some of those snow plows.

Winter is an expensive time of year for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

“An average winter costs the state about 50 million dollars for winter operations, so that’s all the snow plows, the labor, material, so average 50 million in a year. So far this year we’re right around 41 million,” said Darin Hamelink, MODOT SW District Maintenance Engineer.

But just because this plow belongs to MODOT, that doesn’t automatically mean a current MODOT driver is behind the wheel.

“We do pull from other departments within MODOT to supplement for drivers, if they have a CDL license and we take full advantage of that.”

And in some cases, to get the job done, drivers may not be state employees at all.

“We also pull from the private sector. We may have retirees that have a CDL, or maybe they work another job and they can help us plow, so we’re pulling from all resources we can, it’s really a nationwide issue,” added Hamelink.

And he says MODOT isn’t the only entity doing that, saying many municipalities across the Four States are having to do the same thing.

As you might guess, he says the pandemic has been a major factor.

“It seems to be getting worse instead of better so yeah, it’s trending the wrong way for us as far as drivers,” said Hamelink.