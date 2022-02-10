RIVERTON, Kans. — School-wide mental health is getting highlighted this week.

Afterall, the first full week of February marks National School Counseling Week.

Counselors at Riverton High School have been hard at work over the past year. They’ve noticed an increase in their services, since students returned to in-person learning.

“Coming back, more anxiety, more students, and faculty reaching out with assistance to cope with everything that’s going on in our world,” said Brad Hunt, Riverton High School Counselor.

“It’s important that people understand that mental health is really important and we need to know what’s going on inside so that we can help them regulate it and find strategies to help them,” added Lisa Rutledge, Riverton Elementary School Counselor.

The district has has a therapy dog on the counseling team. His name is Polo and he’ll soon have another four-legged co-worker.

The district is in the process of adding another therapy dog.



