National Public Lands Day brings volunteers to George Washington Carver National Monument

DIAMOND, Mo. — Community members grab their shovels and gloves to participate in a national park-wide activity.

George Washington Carver National Monument celebrated National Public Lands Day and Scout Day Saturday.

62 volunteers, including area Boy and Girl Scouts troops, planted trees and flowers, picked weeds, and collected tree limbs and walnuts.

This event serves as a way for the community to help with a final clean up before the cold season sets in.

Valerie Baldwin, park guide, says, “I love it. I love to see this many people involved and this many people interested in it. It’s a great feeling and it’s nice to see the community that’s involved.”

The National Monument’s next event will be an international Observe the Moon Day activity on October 5.