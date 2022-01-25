JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — On election day, you hear a lot about the candidates and the importance of your vote. But today, it’s the election workers themselves who are in the spotlight.

It’s National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

They’re the ones in charge of setting up elections sites, verifying voter registration, and issuing ballots.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis is making a point today to commend his team and urge others to consider signing up for this important but often thankless job.

“So it’s a lot of work. It makes a long day. But the vast majority of people that I talk to, that we recruit, talk about the service to community. You know their involvement in the community. And elections is one of the greatest constitutional rights that we have, to vote in this country,” said Davis.

Missouri residents interested in signing up to be a poll worker can follow this link.