JOPLIN, Mo. — The Post Art Library is celebrating national poetry month.

It’s teamed up with the Joplin Public Library to hide 100 poems throughout the library to get more people interested in reading poetry.

National poetry month was started back in 1996 by the Academy of Poets.

“I think poetry is unique to most people just because of the creative nature of it. The idea behind much of what we do is to break it down and make it more accessible so maybe people who aren’t already engaged in poetry will grow a fondness for poetry and become engaged with poets and poetry,” said Jill Sullivan, Post Art Library Director.

Friday caps off one of the last events of the month with “National poem in your pocket day.”

Everyone is encouraged to keep a poem with them and share it with others.