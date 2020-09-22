KODE/KSN — It is National Passenger Safety Week!

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is one of the organizations in Joplin that work on child passenger safety year-round. They have free classes once a month and give families in need the chance to buy a car seat for a reduced price of $20.

The free classes teach parents everything they need to know about a car seat and how to install it.

If they’re using a seat belt and the car seat can still move, they probably do not have the seat retractor into car seat mode. Most parents know this if you hook your car seat in and if you are using a seat belt, if you can pull the lat belt, pull any of it out of the retractor it’s not installed right. Mark Box, Safe Kids Coordinator

The Alliance also teach classes on drivers education, kids safety, and drug prevention.