National Pancake Day benefits Children’s Miracle Network

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 12-hour event at a popular breakfast restaurant is helping sick children in our community.

Tuesday marks the 15th annual I-Hop National Pancake Day, which includes our Joplin location.

The event benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

From 7 o’clock this morning until 7 tonight, the restaurant offers free pancakes.

In return, guests are asked to make a donation of any size to support our local CMN hospital.

Michaela Bennett, Development and CMN Hospitals Program Manager at Freeman Health System, said, “All the money goes to benefit all pediatric programs at Freeman Health System and Ozark Center, as well as our drug family assistance program, which assists local families with prescription costs, durable medical equipment costs, and then travel expenses to and from their specialty care appointments.”

The event is expected to raise millions of dollars across the nation.

All money raised at the Joplin location will stay local to provide assistance for children birth to 21 years old in a 14-county area that includes portions of Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.