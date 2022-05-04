JAY, Okla. – Delaware County residents are setting aside time on Thursday for the National Day of Prayer.

This year’s theme is a call to praise in prayer, according to the national program’s website.

“Exalt the Lord, who has established us,” Colossians 2:6-7.

Held on the first Thursday of May, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance inviting people to pray for the nation.

It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Area services:

GROVE

Grace Harbor Baptist Church

11 AM to 1 PM

_________________________________________________________________________________

JAY

Delaware County Courthouse Lawn in the gazebo.

Noon.