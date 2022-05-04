JAY, Okla. – Delaware County residents are setting aside time on Thursday for the National Day of Prayer.
This year’s theme is a call to praise in prayer, according to the national program’s website.
“Exalt the Lord, who has established us,” Colossians 2:6-7.
Held on the first Thursday of May, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance inviting people to pray for the nation.
It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
Area services:
GROVE
Grace Harbor Baptist Church
11 AM to 1 PM
_________________________________________________________________________________
JAY
Delaware County Courthouse Lawn in the gazebo.
Noon.