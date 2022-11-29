BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Authorities have released the names of three people shot in Baxter Springs on Monday.

Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died at the Baxter Springs residence by gunshot wounds, the Cherokee County Kan. Sheriff’s office said.

Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence is in custody in connection to the fatal shootings.

A third victim, Seth Guinn, 27, of Pineville was taken to Freeman Hospital where he is listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Murphy and Guinn’s bodies were released to the Cherokee County Coroner pending autopsies which should be this week.