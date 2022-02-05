PITTSBURG, Ks. — N95 masks have been shipped across the country and are now being distributed across communities.

In the Four States, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will be one of the first 100 health systems to offer the masks.

Everyone is allowed up to three masks pending availability.

This is part of the Biden administration’s goal to distribute 400 million masks through pharmacies and community health centers.

According to the CDC, well-fitting N95 masks offer the highest level of protection from COVID-19 when compared to other masks.

Masks are available at all CHCSEK locations.