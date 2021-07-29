Musical comedy Xanadu presented by Pittsburg Community Theatre, premiers tomorrow

PITTSBURG, Ks. – Pittsburg Community Theatre is performing Xanadu, a musical comedy involving roller skates, on July 30, 31 and August 1 at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

July 30: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

July 31: 2-4 p.m. & 7:30-9:30 p.m.

August 1: 2-4 p.m.

Set in Venice Beach, California in 1980, the show embodies “Greek mythology meets roller disco.”

“The Greek goddesses are muses to inspire artists of all types, and we have a struggling artist who needs inspiration. The Greek goddesses come down, there is some sister rivalry… Zeus gets involved,” said cast member Faith Montemurro.

The comedy features a love story, a curse, “amazing vocals” and so much more.

“If you’re looking for a reason to come to the show, it’s really funny… Every rehearsal, I find something new to laugh at,” said cast member Sadie Dodson.

The long-awaited performance was canceled by the pandemic in 2020. The cast was selected, rehearsals had began, but they were forced to close the curtains. When they were given the clear to put on a performance, they jumped at the opportunity.

The cast relentlessly practiced roller skating on stage, along with learning their lines, singing and choreography.

“There was a lot of falling, a lot of giggles, a lot of bruises… Now all of us are pretty good on skates,” said cast member Caitlin Norton.

The group is happy to be together and excited to perform for a live audience again. For cast member Keller Erwin, his favorite part of the process is getting back into the community.

“It feels like it’s been a long time without a production… It’s great to be back to it,” said Erwin

A year has passed, but the environment of the community theater environment hasn’t changed.

“Theater’s just amazing in general because the theater family’s just so welcoming and inviting of everyone,” said Norton.

The show features a cast of less than 20 people, some as young as 13-years-old.

“Being 13 and being able to do community theater is super cool. I think my favorite thing is being able to be influenced by all the adults in the cast because they’re all super nice and it just makes me want to do theater more… They’re all super encouraging,” said Dodson.

Receiving new members with open arms, the community theater has acheived something special within their group.

“There’s a wide range of ages and experience. All together they create one happy theater family,” said Director MJ Harper.

Visit their website to buy tickets, purchase in person at the auditorium or by phone at 620-231-7827.

“For your safety the auditorium has placed signage for social distancing, seating, and masks. There are also sanitizer dispensers available throughout the auditorium,” states Pittsburg Community Theatre.