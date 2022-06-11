WEST MINERAL, Ks. — Adventure seekers made their way to Kansas this weekend.

The second annual Big Iron Overland Rally made its return to Big Brutus.

It’s a three day music festival built for outdoor enthusiasts.

Aside from food and games, the site was filled with 26 vendors showing off the latest equipment for camping, from first-aid and trauma care to trailers.

Event promoter Chris Halloway says he’s seen people from all over the country, like Michigan, Massachusetts and Mississippi.

“If we had this event anywhere else, it would not succeed the way that it does. This is our second year and we’ve grown 100 percent since last year, we aim to grow 100 percent next year, but you can’t ask for a better location for something like this, and it’s so unassuming to be a hidden gem in Southeast Kansas. you can see Brutus throwing shade all over the beautiful area out here, so it’s just a perfect venue,” says Chris Holloway, Big Iron Overland Rally Promoter.

Music will wrap up around midnight tonight and campers are expected to depart tomorrow morning.