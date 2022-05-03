NEOSHO, Mo. — The artwork of some Crowder College students will have plenty of eyes on it over the next week and a half. A student art exhibit is currently on display inside the Longwell Museum on campus. Works include print making, individual student projects, paintings, and ceramics.

It’s the payoff of their hardwork since the beginning of the school year. And some of them hope it literally pays off.

“We also have some students who have some work for sale because they want to be professional artists. You know we also teach them to know their worth and you know if you love the work they are making you know we hope that you support them by purchasing it and helping them pursue their dreams of being a professional artist or educator,” said Josh Novak, Crowder Art Instructor & Director of Longwell Museum.

The exhibit runs through May 13th.

The Museum is open from 9 A.M. to 6 Monday through Friday.