Murder charges dropped against man involved with stolen tractor crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Murder charges are dropped against a Joplin man after he pleads guilty in a case where his accomplice died in a tractor accident.

30-year-old Kendall Crosswhite plead guilty to receiving stolen property. As part of the plea, the Lawrence County prosecutor’s office dropped a charge of felony second degree murder against him.

Crosswhite was sentenced to ten years in prison and must serve at least eight years of that sentence. He’s also getting credit for the 18 months he served in the Lawrence County Jail for this crime.

Kendall Crosswhite and the tractor involved (Joplin News First)

On October 22, 2019, Crosswhite and Justin Workman were driving a stolen tractor on Lawrence 2130, just two miles south of Stotts City when the tractor overturned off a bridge.

Workman was killed in that crash after he got trapped underneath it. Crosswhite suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Springfield hospital.

Authorities say the tractor was reported stolen out of Galena, Kansas.