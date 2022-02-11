PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new mural hopes to highlight the diversity in southeast Kansas.

It’s on the side of the restaurant Toast in downtown, and features the story of Pittsburg State graduate and former Black Student Association President D’Andre Phillips.

Mural of D’Andre Phillips in downtown Pittsburg, Kansas

The mural was created by the students, alumni, and faculty in the Graphics and Imaging Technologies Department at PSU. And, in just a few weeks, the mural will feature an augmented reality option to reveal further details about Phillips’ past of racial and socio-economic diversity.

“For people to kind of be able to open their eyes and see other people’s stories and understand other people’s stories and not just see the way they look at things can really, I hope, open people’s eyes and make them think a little bit differently,” said Rion Huffman, PSU Graphics and Imaging Technologies Assoc. Professor.

The whole project has been in the works for about a year and a half.

Huffman hopes to install more murals throughout the alleys in Pittsburg.