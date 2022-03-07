LAMAR, Mo. — The MU Extension Association is promoting a special campaign this month.

It’s Living Well Month — and the association’s family and consumer science professionals are urging people to take steps to improve their health.

They also advise having conservations involving all 8 dimensions of wellness: mental, social, emotional, spiritual, financial, occupational, environmental and intellectual.

“Unfortunately, sometimes, people aren’t aware of extension and the work that we do across all of our categories, so we take this time each month, our national organization, we take this time each year to promote the great work we do across the country. There is an extension university in every state, and all of have family consumer science professionals who are working to help people live better lives,” said Lindsey Stevenson with MU Extension.

The extension office has detailed tips on how to live well on its website here.