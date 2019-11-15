Mt. Vernon works toward building skate park

MT. VERNON, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri town has been trying to build a skate park for more than a decade.

The Mount Vernon Skate Park Committee recently met with the City Council to approve plans for a new skate park.

The new attraction will be located in Gibbs Park, near downtown.

Parents and skaters, brought this idea to council in 2004, and now the committee is writing grants and fundraising to meet the budget of one hundred thousand dollars.

So far, the group has raised fifteen thousand dollars through community support.

Tracy Bradshaw, the Skate Park Project Committee President, said,”Grassroots, pounding the pavement, biscuit and gravy sales, community betterment donations, boys going out and working out a presentation that some of our skaters did.”

Once all funds have been raised, ground breaking will begin.

The City Administrator plans on having the skate park completed in 2020.