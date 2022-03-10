MT. VERNON, Mo. — The City of Mount Vernon has decided to close their pool.

Due to time constraints, the pool at Spirit of ’76 Park will be closed for adequate cleaning and renovations for the 2022 season.

According to a release from the city, the renovations include a pool and pool house renovation. Other featured have been proposed though, such as “ADA compliant zero entry with rail, lazy river, zip line, rock wall, shallow beach area with children’s water features, large shade umbrellas with seating, updated ADA compliant bathrooms, and more.”