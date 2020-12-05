Mt. Vernon announces new High School Schedule

by: Steffen Reals

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Students are returning to Mount Vernon hallways, just a little differently than normal.

The Mount Vernon School District has announced a new high school schedule for the rest of the semester. Starting next week, Wednesdays will now be digital learning days. The rest of the week will still be in-person. Administrators are hoping the change will help break up the days for those in quarantine due to covid-19.

Scott Cook, Mt. Vernon Superintendent, said, “We hope that breaks up any quarantines we have for our students a little bit, making sure that we provide the opportunity for them to be here as much as possible, and also it helps us with our subs situation to take a day out of the week where we’re not searching for subs.”

This will not effect the middle or elementary school schedules already in progress.

