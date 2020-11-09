MSSU’s Outstanding Alum: promoting conservation through wildlife photography

JOPLIN, Mo. – This fall, Noppadol Paothong of Columbia, MO, was named Missouri Southern State University’s Outstanding Alum.

The award was established in 1971 and is the highest award given to alumnus. According to MSSU’s website, “awardees are honored for their outstanding achievements in their profession, and for having made significant contributions to their community, state or nation.”

Paothong is an accomplished nature and conservation photographer. His images have been in publications such as Missouri Conservationist, Xplor and numerous others. Over the years, Paothong has won several awards, including the Award of Excellence by Nature’s Best Photography Magazine. He has also published two award-winning books.

The decision to make Paothong 2020’s Outstanding Alum was unanimous.

“I couldn’t believe it… With all the people, they chose me?” he said. “It’s a great honor…”

Paothong graduated from MSSU in 2002 and still keeps in touch with the friends and professors he met nearly 20 years ago, claiming “they are some of the best people.”

“Missouri Southern has always been good to me… I made a lot of good friends there,” he said.

Paothong has been interested in photography since he was a kid, but didn’t realize he could make a career out of it until after moving to the United States from Thailand in 1993.

Before attending MSSU, Paothong started a two-year program at North Idaho College. In his first year at NIC, he won first place in a national photo contest for the Associated Collegiate Press. This accomplishment got Paothong recruited to work for MSSU’s newspaper, The Chart, in 1998.

“I learned a lot about working for newspaper… and I met a lot of people. That helped me make a lot of connections with the whole network and prepare me for real world,” said Paothong. “I learned to work with people and how to find stories. And that helped me in terms of being a wildlife photographer.”

After graduating, Paothong went on to work for Joplin’s local newspaper, The Joplin Globe.

While working there, he received an assignment to photograph prairie chickens. Once he got on location, he was “completely hooked” and couldn’t stop “going back to photograph them.” It took him 11 years to photograph different species of prairie grouse, which led him to photographing other species of grouse – a medium to large game bird.

Paothong then spent 19 years photographing grassland grouse and their fragile habitat. His two books, Save the Last Dance (2012) and Sage Grouse, Icon of the West (2017), feature grassland grouse and sage-grouse. They have both won national awards.

In 2005, Paothong applied for a job at the Missouri Department of Conservation. Out of 300 applicants, he secured the position and has worked there ever since.

Paothong’s mission is to spread the message of conservation, with a focus on rare and endangered species.

“I like to focus on something that’s small and something that people don’t know a lot about… We know a lot about the great big animal like the bald eagle, the bear, but very few people know about insects or some rare birds. Or something that’s so common, people don’t pay attention. And that became my main focus, rare and endangered species.”

Paothong realizes that each opportunity he has to photograph at-risk species may be the last.

“Every time I go out and photograph them, I have to remind myself: that might be the last day I see them,” he said.

Paothong wants people to think about not only protecting a species, but more importantly, protecting the habitats they live in.

“It’s just not the one species. It’s about all the species and biodiversity of that habitat – how many things that live there. So a lot of my photographs are not just a closeup, but I want to show where the bird lives,” said Paothong. “That way people can make two to two connection… We protect not just the bird, but this is a piece of big land that we need to preserve.”

“I no longer take pretty photograph. I hope my photograph will have some message in there to share with people why we do what we do. And being wildlife conservationists, we want to highlight the issue of environmental impact and how people can engage and help. And I think that’s become my mission now, to use my photograph to motivate people to do something about it,” he said.

Currently, Paothong is focusing on pollinators and spreading the message of what humans can do to help them. He encourages converting the landscape of your own home to benefit wildlife by planting native plants.

“To get people to work together, you have to have dialogue. And I use my photographs as that,” he said.

Paothong has given many testimonials and launched photo exhibits across the country. He has also been invited to give speeches at schools, educating children on the importance of caring for nature.

To see Paothong’s gallery of photos, learn about him, his books and more, visit his website.