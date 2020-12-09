MSSU’s drone program: the future of the workforce

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University is currently wrapping up its first semester of the new drone program, otherwise known as the Unmanned Aircraft Systems course.

The program is made up of three courses. By the end of the third course, students will be able to certify as a remote pilot under the Federal Aviation Administration and be able to operate a drone commercially and professionally.

“They’ll not only be certified as a remote pilot with the FAA, they’ll have a lot of professional information about what career fields, how they might use unmanned systems in the workforce. In fact, it’s one of the largest growing career fields in the workforce right now,” said course instructor Brian Jones.

In course one, students learn how to fly a drone and study all the rules. Course two teaches students the basic structure of a drone and how to build it themselves. Students learn about different types of drones and pick the drone that fits their area of interest.

Students buy their own drone, which can be purchased in the MSSU bookstore. The program is designed to let students choose their own purpose when it comes to the use of their drone.

“They’re taking this course where they want to go… What’s our future from your perspective?” said Jones.

Course three is about the application of the drone. Students study their practice, in which the possibilities are endless. From medical to recreational purposes, other examples include racing, agricultural survey, package delivery, law enforcement, search and rescue and disaster relief.

“It looks to be that they are the standard for sure because they’re growing rapidly in everything from toys to military applications. In between, you have a huge commercial market, and that commercial market is growing and growing. You’re going to have packages delivered to your front doorstep very soon by drones… It’s going to be just like the Jetsons,” he said.

The program came to fruition when Jones went to Dr. Alan Marble, previous university president, with the idea about a year and a half ago.

“He [Dr. Marble] said ‘Wow, that could be very interesting because it probably has applications all across our curriculum,'” said Jones.

Jones’ interest in drones comes from having a background in flying, with over 50 years of experience.

Jones was looking for a way to educate people in aviation safety. He sent the idea to schools of higher education in the area and Dr. Marble responded right away.

They then explored opportunities across departments to see where drones could be integrated.

With the help of other staff, the three courses were built.

“MSSU becomes a kind of launching platform because you’ve got young people building careers here, the sky’s no limit for them – their imagination is their only limit. So this is going to take us well beyond what I think ‘ought to be done with unmanned systems, I’m just kind of a catalyst,” said Jones.

To students interested, Jones says “try it.” Jones also emphasizes the importance of getting to know his students, an advantage of MSSU’s small class sizes.

“The biggest thing an instructor can do in any instructional field, flight especially, is get to know their students. What are your goals? What are your motivations?” said Jones.

The last day to sign up is January 19, when the spring semester starts.

“I’m really looking forward to kids getting enrolled and letting me know what their interests are, where their imagination takes them,” he said.

For more information about enrolling, visit MSSU’s website.

Jones also has advice for those not interested in enrolling in school.

“If you don’t want to enroll in an educational institution… it doesn’t cost anything to join or to look into Civil Air Patrol. We meet Tuesday nights out at the general aviation terminal,” said Jones.

Jones also encourages researching drones online and seeing if any application interests you.