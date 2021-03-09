MSSU’s Center for Entrepreneurship seeking entries for virtual pitch contest

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern’s Center for Entrepreneurship is seeking student entries for a virtual pitch contest.

Students can submit a three to five minute video for a product or service which will be evaluated by a panel of judges. The judges will be affiliated with Missouri Southern or from local businesses.

All students are eligible to enter the contest. This includes students of any major, online students and dual-credit high school seniors.

“We’d be more than happy to award this to any student, regardless of major,” said Ken Surbrugg, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship.

The video can be a PowerPoint presentation, a product demonstration, include as much or as little of the presenter as desired – any pitch will be accepted.

First place will receive $350, second place will receive $150. Submissions must be sent to mosotrep@mssu.edu by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

Surbrugg hopes the contest gets students thinking about entrepreneurship, allows creativity to flow and helps students conquer fears.

“There’s a growing interest in the field, not just here on this campus, but across the United States,” he said.

Participating in the pitch contest could instill confidence in students, provide practice for entrepreneurial endeavors and help develop a valuable trait.

The judges will be looking for creativity, feasibility, an identification of a target market and a pitch that can actually be pursued.

To anyone interested in participating in the contest, Surbrugg says “to just break down that barrier of maybe not being confident or embarrassed, and just to go out there and do it.”

Surbrugg asks students to contact him at mosotrep@mssu.edu with any questions.

Background and Future

The Entrepreneurship Program at MSSU was developed nearly 20 years ago and is available to all students, degree seeking or non-degree seeking.

“These courses help you identify your own entrepreneurial potential and recognize entrepreneurial opportunities in your environment,” states MSSU’s website.

Currently, MSSU offers two certificates and a minor in entrepreneurship for any individual interested in pursuing it.

According to Surbrugg, MSSU is now working on developing a “whole new major in entrepreneurship,” in which students would be able to achieve a Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship. The major is set to be available in the fall of 2022.

“It’s a very exciting time, it really is,” said Surbrugg.