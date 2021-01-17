MSSU to hold 21st annual MLK Celebration online tomorrow

“A call to action….What are you doing for others?”

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Monday, January 18, 2021, Missouri Southern will hold its 21st annual MLK Celebration to honor the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will be completely virtual and feature music performances, speakers and presentations.

Music will be performed by Terrence Scott, Unity Baptist Youth Choir of Joplin, and a trio from Kansas City.

Nimrod Chapel, Jr., President of the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, will be a guest speaker at the event.

The celebration will begin at 6:00 p.m. over Zoom through this link, with passcode 712339.

It will also be streamed live on KGCS-TV.

All sponsorships and donations collected during the event will assist in funding Diversity and Inclusion programming, the International Student Emergency fund, and the Lion Co-Op.