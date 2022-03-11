JOPLIN, Mo. — Students across the country will get the chance to learn a lot more about Missouri Southern through Amazon Prime.

The MSSU Board of Governors learned today that the University will be featured in season six of the series “The College Tour.”

The producers are in the process of choosing the students who would appear in the show. “The College Tour” will take a look at everything from athletics and health sciences to affordability and MSSU’s global mission.

“That’s a national audience. Amazon Prime reaches across the country and around the world to give folks in far flung areas the opportunity to learn about Missouri Southern, and see the great academic programs we have here,” said Brad Hodson, MSSU Exec. V.P.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors also approved some changes on campus designed to save half a million dollars a year. The current four college system will move to three colleges. And the Vice President For Business Affairs will retire.

That job and the current opening for Vice President of Student Affairs will not be filled.