JOPLIN, Mo. — It can be a scary prospect to become your own boss, especially if you’ve never tried it before. But an organization operating in southwest Missouri can help.

“That decision is always left to them but we present with them the materials to see if there’s what we call a “market fit”, so what you’re looking to do, is there a market that would help support that, and so we give them the resources and help guide them in making that decision,” said Ken Surbrugg, Small Business Development Center.

The Small Business Development Center on the campus of MSSU has been doing that for three and a half decades, and celebrated that milestone on Friday.

The S.B.D.C. location serves eight different counties in southwest Missouri and provides one-on-one counseling free of charge to people thinking about becoming their own boss as well as those already in operation.

“If a business is up and running and they need to expand, anything from needing an increased market share, needing a cash injection, the SBDC can help them through that process, so at every step in the process in a businesses’ life cycle, the SBDC is there for them,” said Doug Hunt, Director of Entrepreneurship, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

So how many people has the S.B.D.C. helped go into business for themselves over 35 years? Surbrugg says it’s well into the hundreds.

“Every year we have certain goals we have to meet to keep our funding here at Missouri Southern uh so about every year we do about 20 business starts or a little bit more,” said Surbrugg.