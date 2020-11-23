MSSU requesting funding for improvements

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is focusing on its goal for state funding in the upcoming budget.

Campus leaders are hoping state lawmakers will dedicate 1.8 million dollars to University Stem Programming.

That would cover science, technology, engineering and math.

They’re also requesting two to three million dollars from the state in a one-time capital repairs request.

If approved, the money would pay for improvements to the Taylor Performing Arts Center, which is currently out of use due to serious structural issues.