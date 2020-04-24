MSSU Releases Updated Commencement Plans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University released a statement Friday afternoon updating graduating seniors on the college’s commencement ceremony plans.

The statement outlines what is planned for this spring semester’s graduates, as well as winter semesters grads and what to expect. You can read the full release below:

To our graduating seniors –

At Missouri Southern, we recognize that commencement is an incredible accomplishment and is a time we look forward to celebrating alongside you and your loved ones.

Our May 2020 commencement ceremonies have been postponed in an effort to keep our students and their families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are deeply sympathetic to our graduates who have had their final semester impacted in ways no one could have imagined.

We are excited to announce that we will recognize our spring and summer 2020 graduates on Saturday, December 12, when we can celebrate our entire Class of 2020 together.

Although traditional on-campus commencement ceremonies have been postponed, we are working diligently to provide alternatives that will give our graduates the recognition they deserve.

— Celebration Website —

Development is underway for an enhanced website that will recognize our spring graduates with personalized celebration announcements. Students will receive an email from GradImages with instructions on how to submit information for these announcements.

— Video For Spring/Summer 2020 Graduates —

Spring and summer graduates are invited to submit a photo or short video (10 seconds or less) of themselves celebrating their accomplishment to be included in a special video that will be released on May 9. Students are encouraged to wear their cap, gown and other academic regalia if possible, but a simple (and appropriate) celebratory photo is welcome.

Graduates can submit their photos or videos to social@mssu.edu by 5 p.m., Sunday, May 3. Videos and photos should be composed as horizontal and submitted at the highest quality level and size possible.

— December Commencement —

The Registrar’s Office will send an RSVP survey to spring and summer graduates to help us plan for the December commencement ceremonies. Details will be updated as they become available on our commencement website.

We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time in Missouri Southern’s history. If you have feedback or questions, please email us at registrar@mssu.edu.